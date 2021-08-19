Breaking: Several in Walton County government, WCFR and jail test positive for COVID-19

Buildings de-contaminated and all visitors and employees will be required to have temperatures tested to enter

Monroe, GA – Over the last week, several Walton County Government Offices have experienced employees testing positive for COVID-19. Walton County Fire Rescue had several employees test positive in station three (3) and one (1) employee test positive in station ten (10) and station 14.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office had five (5) female inmates test positive. Sheriff Chapman and Major Harris took steps to control the spread by quarantining the entirety of the female block of the jail.

Both agencies have taken the proper steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 by decontaminating their facilities according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

To further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant, Walton County Government will require all citizens and employees to submit to a temperature check before entering any Walton County Government buildings. Those who have a temperature above 99.9 degrees or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter any government buildings.

All Walton County employees continue to be of assistance by phone, email, or appointment.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and County operations, please visit the Walton County website at https://www.waltoncountyga.gov/568/COVID-19-Updates.