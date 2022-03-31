Breaking: Shop building and vehicle destroyed by fire in Good Hope Wednesday

Walton County Fire Rescue report that crews from Monroe Fire Department and WCFR responded to a shop building fire in the 3700 block of Chandler Road in the Good Hope community at 6:41 pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“The shop building was fully involved upon arrival of fire department personnel. There was also a vehicle stored inside the building,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “Both the building and the contents were a total loss.”

League said nobody was injured in the incident.