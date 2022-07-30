Breaking: 18-year old critically injured in single vehicle crash vs tree Saturday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 30, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single vehicle and a tree at 8 a.m. this morning. The crash was at Bold Springs Road near White Columns.

“The driver of the car had critical injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to Northside Gwinnett by EMS,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

The victim is an 18-year-old male. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash scene scene. League said the roadway is open.