MONROE, GA (Feb. 27, 2027) Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported that Monroe Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in a 6-plex townhome dwelling at 02:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 27, in the 100 block of East Fambrough Street. The townhomes are located in the City limits of Monroe.

“Fire crews were able to make entry and quickly extinguish the fire, containing it to the townhome of origin,” Dykes said. “No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation by the City of Monroe Fire Marshal’s office.”

Dykes said the American Red Cross assisted housing the displaced occupants from all six units.

“The occupants in the unit of origin reported that they were alerted by their smoke alarms, which allowed them time to safely vacate the building. Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home. Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of a home,” Dykes said.

