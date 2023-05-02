Breaking: Social Circle man dies after leaving Newton County jail following an overnight stay

Cause of Death is being investigated

COVINGTON, GA (May 1, 2023) – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of William Roberts, 44, of Social Circle, after he was released from the NCSO jail on April 23, 2023.

According to a press release from NCSO, Roberts was arrested on April 22 for public intoxication. He was released the following day after he sobered up and could get home safely. Three days later, on April 26, his body was discovered behind the NCSO entrance sign by a NCSO employee. NCSO report that there is zero visibility to the public eye behind the NCSO entrance sign.

NCSO reports that Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO began a thorough investigation of the incident and video surveillance is reported to show that Roberts did not leave the area on his release. He allegedly used the portable toilet located on the lawn of the facility and then lay down behind the NCSO entrance sign. It is not known why Roberts laid down behind the NCSO entrance sign.

NCSO report that the cause of his death is not known at this time.