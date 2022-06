WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 28, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department responded to a storage building fire in the 2800 block of Shoal Creek Road in the Gratis Community at 11:08 a.m. this morning.

“The building was fully involved at the time of the 911 call and was a total loss,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The building was vacant and not in use.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.