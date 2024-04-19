Breaking: Suspect dead in chase and shoot out with Gwinnett officers

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Norcross, Ga., April 18, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department reported an officer involved shoot out in Norcross Thursday evening that resulted in the death of the suspect.

According to a press release from GCPD, just after 6:30 p.m. an officer was following up on a robbery case, and tried to initiate a traffic stop on a red SUV in a Waffle House parking lot on Jimmy Carter Blvd. near the intersection with Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in unincorporated Norcross. The driver of the red SUV had four outstanding warrants in Hall County and was believed to be a suspect in a robbery in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

“Initially, the driver pulled over, but instead of following the officer’s verbal commands to exit the vehicle, he accelerated forward while shooting at the pursuing officer, with at least one round striking the window of the Waffle House. A detective in a nearby unmarked red police car activated his blue lights as the suspect began approaching. The suspect fired at least one round at the unmarked police car, which entered the trunk, passed through the back seat, and ultimately lodged in the driver’s seat where the officer was seated,” Sgt. Michele Pihera, GCPD public information officer reported in the press release. “The officer in the marked patrol SUV initiated a pursuit and followed the suspect’s vehicle onto Jimmy Carter Blvd., where the suspect made a left turn. Due to the suspect’s high rate of speed, the red SUV began to spin on two wheels as the driver lost control. As a result of this movement, the red SUV spun and faced the patrol SUV and the officer inside directly in front of 7075 Jimmy Carter Blvd. The suspect immediately began firing at the officer through his windshield and passenger side window just prior to the officer’s patrol SUV colliding with the suspect’s vehicle. The officer immediately exited his patrol SUV and returned fire, striking the suspect at least once.”

Pihera said the officers in the patrol SUV and the unmarked police car immediately provided aid after removing the suspect from his vehicle but he did not survive. No officers, motorists, or passersby were injured during this incident.

Jimmy Carter Boulevard and the neighboring Waffle House parking lot were closed for the investigation. The GBI was requested to investigate this incident per GCPD protocol.

