Brewer looks to serve on SCCS BOE

Beth Brewer speaks at the recent candidate forum in Social Circle. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Beth Brewer decided to enter the race for the District 1 Board of Education position in Social for a simple reason.

I decided to run for this position because I care about the community and the students of Social Circle,” Brewer said. “My daughter is a student at Social Circle Middle School and I hope to help ensure that she and all of the students have a safe and productive learning environment.”

Growth has become a buzz word in the city and for the school district as well.

“I hope to help make the decisions necessary to accommodate the growth that is necessary while maintaining the small community school environment that drew my family as well as many others to Social Circle.”

Brewer is running against Amber McKibben, who was appointed to the BOE to fill the remainder of Michael O’Conor’s term, who resigned earlier this year due to health reasons. O’Conor later passed away.

The winner of the race between Brewer and McKibben will serve a full four year term.

“I believe my professional background qualifies me to fulfill my duties as a school board member,” Brewer said. “I manage multiple employees and work with several different personalities daily to complete goals set for my departments. I look forward to working with the other members of the school board to make the best choices for all the students.”

