Briana Cantrell, of Loganville, among UNG Sigma Tau Delta students to present in Denver

UNG’s members of Sigma Tau Delta include, from left, Carter Nolde, Dr. Leigh G. Dillard, Tiffany Montgomery, Dr. Macklin Cowart, Noah Boland, Briana Cantrell, Michaela Smith, Sophia Dixon, Matthew Moon, Emrick Williams, Gabriela Baez Valle, Natalie Marroquin, Grey Nebel, and Corey Jenrette.:http://app.readmedia.com/news/attachment/185279/2023_STD.jpg Contributed Photo

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/30/2023)– Ten members of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Gainesville chapter of Sigma Tau Delta presented at the honor society’s international convention in April, making it the largest UNG group ever to do so.

Sigma Tau Delta is the international English Honor Society and has chapters at UNG’s Dahlonega and Gainesville campuses. The Dahlonega chapter has 30 members and was formed in 1991. In 2014 Gainesville’s chapter was formed and it currently has 47 members.

“This annual event always provides a great opportunity for our students to not only share their ideas on the international stage but also to participate in leadership and professionalization sessions, attend author talks, and meet like-minded students,” Dr. Leigh G. Dillard, associate professor of English and Sigma Tau Delta Southern Regent, said. “They return home full of enthusiasm, ready to plan for next year’s convention. It’s infectious.”

Presentations included:

“Hot Siberia – How Geography Encouraged an Affair,” Noah Boland, faculty mentor: Dr. Shannon Gilstrap.

“Slaying My Dragons: Fantasy as Escapism,” Briana Cantrell. Faculty mentor: Dr. Tanya Bennett.

“Eve’s Re-Visioning,” Sophia Dixon. Faculty mentor: Dr. Valerie Surrett.

“Ulysses the Hero,” Corey Jenrette. Faculty mentor: Dr. Shannon Gilstrap.

“Out of the Closet and into the Coffin,” Natalie Marroquin. Faculty mentor: Dr. Diana Edelman.

“The Creation of Monsters through Fear,” Matthew Moon. Faculty mentor: Dr. Shannon Gilstrap.

“An Analysis of Arabic Writing Pedagogy in the U.S.,” Grey Nebel.

“Villainizing Women in Stephen King’s Carrie,” Michaela Smith. Faculty mentor: Dr. Diana Edelman.

“Research in the Round: The Marriage Plot,” Gabriela Baez Valle. Faculty mentor: Dr. Leigh Dillard.

“Research in the Round: How Class Influences Narratives,” Noah Boland.

“Research in the Round: Predation of the Prison System,” Emrick Williams. Faculty mentor: Dr. Valerie Surrett.

Cantrell is from Loganville,GA.

Roundtable discussions included “Overcoming Imposter Syndrome as an English Major,” featuring Marroquin; “Monsters: Lit, Live, Liminal,” featuring Smith; and “The UnEssay: Creative Projects in Lit Classes,” featuring Jenrette, Matthew Karshna and Dillard.

Dixon, Jenrette and Smith, all executive officers for the Gainesville chapter, provided “Encouraging Involvement on a Commuter Campus” at the Chapter Share event, discussing their experiences with the challenges and opportunities of student involvement. Nebel and Marroquin both won awards for their papers, and since roughly 850 students attended this event, that’s impressive, Dillard said.

Two former members of the Gainesville chapter were also in attendance as Student Leaders: Karshna from University of Georgia and Tonie Stewart from University of Alaska, Anchorage.

