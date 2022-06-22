Bridge over the Little River on Social Circle Bypass dedicated in the name of fallen Vietnam-era soldier

Family, former Social Circle High School classmates, state and local officials and members of American Legion Post 332 were on hand Friday for the dedication of the Little River Bridge on the Social Circle Bypass in the name of fallen Vietnam-era soldier Sgt. James Terry Savage of Social Circle.

The dedication of the bridge was made possible after Georgia District 115 Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) introduced House Resolution 685 “Honoring the life and memory of Sergeant James Terry Savage and dedicating a bridge in his memory.”

Savage moved to Social Circle in 1965, graduating from Social Circle High School in 1968. He joined the United States Army following his graduation and began a tour in Vietnam in June 1969. It was while flying on an aerial reconnaissance mission in central south Vietnam as an Airborne Sensor Specialist on Oct. 14, 1969, just 4 months into his tour, that Savage died in an aircraft crash.

American Legion Post 332 Commander KT Adams and Williamson spoke at the dedication on the bridge. As stated in the Resolution that was read by Williamson, Savage “embodied the spirit of service, willing to find meaning in something greater than himself,” and it is “abundantly fitting and proper that this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be recognized appropriately by dedicating a bridge in his memory.”

The name of this fallen hero from Social Circle is now honored on the city’s roadways as well as on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Click or tap on this link to see photographs of Savage and read of his service and sacrifice on the Virtual Wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Photo Credit Melanie Ann Jackson

