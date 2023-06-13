Brooks announces campaign for sheriff of Walton County, Ga.

Veteran law enforcement officer Keith Brooks will be running for Walton County sheriff. Contributed photo

Today, career lawman and Chief Deputy of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Brooks, announced his campaign to run for Sheriff in 2024. Brooks made the announcement at the Walton County Republican Party monthly meeting on Monday.

Sheriff Joe Chapman has expressed his intention to not seek re-election.

“As a career lawman, I have spent my 30-year career protecting and serving the people of Walton County. From deputy to Chief Deputy, that is what I have done every day. I am running to continue that service and Walton County’s tradition of providing top-notch law enforcement that keeps our families safe while never forgetting that we work for the people of this county,” said Brooks in his announcement.

“My wife Stacie and I were both born and raised here, and we agree that this was and is the best place to raise our two sons. I am running for Sheriff to make sure it stays that way. Sheriff Chapman has done a great job for our county, and it’s a privilege serving with him. We have to have a Sheriff that can pick up where he leaves off on day 1. Having served as a deputy, the City Marshal in Monroe, the Major over the Sheriff’s Uniform Patrol, and as Chief Deputy for the past 10 years, and working under 4 Sheriffs and a Chief of Police, I have the experience we need in our next Sheriff.

“Sheriff Chapman will leave big shoes to fill, but I am convinced that my 30 years of training has prepared me for this job. I want to be your next Sheriff – not for what the office can do for me – but what I can do with the office to serve the people. I will work tirelessly to keep our families safe from the growing threats of Atlanta crime, respect taxpayers, stand with our deputies, jailers, and staff, make sure we never give in to the politically correct, anti-police liberals, and continue the Sheriff’s Office’s legacy of building relationships and putting our citizens first. You have my word, I will wear the badge with honor, serve with integrity, faithfully execute the job, and hold the line to protect our families. I look forward to working hard to earn the trust and support of the people of Walton County.”

Ongoing information about the campaign can be found on Facebook at Keith Brooks for Sheriff.

More About Keith Brooks

Keith Brooks serves as the Chief Deputy for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, appointed by Sheriff Joe Chapman in 2013. As the Chief Deputy, Keith Brooks is responsible for the day-to- day operations of the office. The Chief Deputy ensures the agency is in compliance with all policies, procedures and regulations pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office and its 198 employees.

The Chief Deputy serves as the liaison between the Sheriff and the six divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, the senior advisor to Sheriff Chapman, and assumes command of the Sheriff’s Office in absence of the Sheriff.

Keith began his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1992 under Sheriff Franklin Thornton. He later joined the Monroe Police Department as the City Marshal until being appointed by Sheriff Chapman as the Major of the Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol before being appointed as Chief Deputy. In his career, he has worked under 4 sheriffs and a Chief of Police.

A native of Walton County, Keith graduated from Monroe-Area High School. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, an executive level program for law enforcement administration. Chief Brooks has completed both the Executive and Managerial Certification courses of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Keith and his wife Stacie, who is also a Walton native and a teacher for 25 years in the Walton County School system, have two sons, Brayden, a senior at Piedmont College and Braxton, who will be a freshman at UAB in Birmingham.