Candidates begin to line up to replace Jones in Georgia Senate District 25

Rick Jeffares becomes second candidate to announce for Georgia Senate District 25

[Jackson, Georgia]: Rick Jeffares becomes the second person to announce a bid for the District 25 seat in the Georgia Senate. His announcement comes after incumbent Senator Burt Jones’ announcement Tuesday that he will be running for Georgia’s lieutenant. governor in 2022.

In a statement, Jeffares said he believes he can fill the void created by Jones pursuit of another office.

Rick Jeffares – Contributed photo

A former state senator himself, Jeffares said he believes his “qualifications, willingness to serve others, and prudent, conservative legislation align with community expectations.”

“These are exciting but troubling times we face as a state. Senator Jones seeking the office of Lt. Governor is good for Georgia, and I support him in his endeavor,” Jeffares said, adding, “And our district will miss him. As a former member of the Georgia State Senate, I will hit the ground running. My track record speaks for itself, and I look forward to listening to the district voters as I campaign.”

According to his bio, Jeffares represented Senate District 17 from 2010-2017, including Henry, Newton, Walton, and Rockdale Counties. In 2018, Jeffares ran for lieutenant governor of Georgia. He began his career at the Henry County Water Authority and led the City of Covington Water and Sewer Department. He then started J&T Environmental Services, an operation and maintenance service company that operates and manages water and wastewater systems across the state of Georgia. He also serves as president of the Georgia Rural Water Association

Earlier Wednesday, Madison business owner Brett Mauldin announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring Jones’ seat in the Senate.

Both these announcements come on the heels of Jones’ announcement Tuesday that he was a candidate for lieutenant governor of Georgia, saying in a statement that “Georgians need a proven business leader, consistent conservative and champion for Georgia families.”

“I look forward to sharing my conservative vision with folks all across the state as we build a statewide grassroots movement and secure a strong win for the people of Georgia as their next lieutenant governor,” Jones said.