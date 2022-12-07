Car Show to benefit Toys for Tots program in Loganville on Saturday

Event includes raffle, prizes, trophies and more

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, there will be a car show at 3977 Atlanta Highway, Loganville (behind Del Taco) in support of Toys for Tots. The event is sponsored by Pierce Transportation LLC, Rebellious Riders Car Club.

The entry is $20 per vehicle plus one unwrapped toy. All proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Trophies to be awarded include: Best in Show, Best Classic, Best Modern and People’s Choice. Judging begins at 1 p.m.

Registration on the day of the show needs to be before 11 a.m. Anybody pre-registering before the day of the event gets a free raffle ticket. Raffle prizes include car wash kits, free detailing, TVs, games, electronics and more. To register a car or to register as a vendor, email BPierce@sureway.com.