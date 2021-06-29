Obituary and funeral service: Carl Wilburn Davis, Jr. 85, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a link to a digital tribute to Carl W. Davis, Jr.

Carl Wilburn Davis, Jr., age 85 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born on July 16, 1935 to the late Carl W. Davis, Sr. and the late Florence Caylor Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the late Ermine Tony Davis.

Surviving are daughter, Lori Lee Burnham (Brian); son, Dr. Carl (Judson) Davis (Lynn); sister, Audrey Grenade; six grandchildren: Zachary Burnham, Elise (Jon) Gaines, Jonathan (Erin) Davis, Christopher (Emily) Davis, Alexa Davis and Abi Davis; eight nieces and nephews and many friends.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 3rd at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Cemetery with Dr. Carl (Judson) Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Walton County Senior Citizens Center or to Abby Hospice. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

