Carolyn’s Communications is hiring

Carolyn’s Communications is an answering service for physicians and hospital systems nationwide. We are available 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week for our clients.

We are looking for customer-oriented representatives. Where they will be a liaison, between Physicians, Nurses, and Patients providing the highest level of professionalism along with relaying accurate information.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.00 per hour *Attendance bonus on day 91!

Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday 3pm to 11pm

Responsibilities

Manage large amounts of incoming calls

Document accurate, valid, and complete information using strong verbal communications skills and computer skills

Read and follow prompts from a computer monitor

Multi-task – Retain caller satisfaction

Be a team player

Skills

Strong phone handling skills and active listening skills

Excellent communication skills

Proven customer support experience or experience as a customer service representative

Be familiar with medical terminology

Have strong computer skills / 37 WPM required

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage calls effectively

High school degree

FAQs:

Is this a work-from-home job? NO, this is an in-person job.

When I learn everything can I work from home? NO, there are no work from home opportunities, ever.

I want the job but can’t get there until 4:15pm, is that ok? NO, we need someone at 3pm until 11pm.

I want the job but need to leave at 10pm, is that ok? YES, discuss this during your interview.

I want the job, the hours are perfect however I type 25 words per minute and willing to learn, is this ok? NO, we must have individuals that type a minimum of 37 WPM.

Benefits

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Vision insurance

Paid time off

Paid training

Schedule

8 hour shift

Evening shift

Every weekend

Holidays

How to apply

Go to https://www.carolynscommunications.com/…/career…/

Meet the Qualifications Take a Pre-employment Test

This MUST be taken on a computer with audio Complete an Employment Application

Once your pre-employment test is received, and your application is received,

where the results meet (or exceed) our qualifications you will be contacted for an interview.

No PM’s.

No phone calls.