Carolyn’s Communications is hiring

press release from Caroline Communications

05/31/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Top News 0

Carolyn’s Communications is an answering service for physicians and hospital systems nationwide. We are available 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week for our clients.

We are looking for customer-oriented representatives. Where they will be a liaison, between Physicians, Nurses, and Patients providing the highest level of professionalism along with relaying accurate information.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.00 per hour *Attendance bonus on day 91!

Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday 3pm to 11pm

Responsibilities

  • Manage large amounts of incoming calls
  • Document accurate, valid, and complete information using strong verbal communications skills and computer skills
  • Read and follow prompts from a computer monitor
  • Multi-task – Retain caller satisfaction
  • Be a team player

Skills

  • Strong phone handling skills and active listening skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Proven customer support experience or experience as a customer service representative
  • Be familiar with medical terminology
  • Have strong computer skills / 37 WPM required
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage calls effectively
  • High school degree

FAQs:

  • Is this a work-from-home job? NO, this is an in-person job.
  • When I learn everything can I work from home? NO, there are no work from home opportunities, ever.
  • I want the job but can’t get there until 4:15pm, is that ok? NO, we need someone at 3pm until 11pm.
  • I want the job but need to leave at 10pm, is that ok? YES, discuss this during your interview.
  • I want the job, the hours are perfect however I type 25 words per minute and willing to learn, is this ok? NO, we must have individuals that type a minimum of 37 WPM.

Benefits

  • Dental insurance
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Paid training

Schedule

  • 8 hour shift
  • Evening shift
  • Every weekend
  • Holidays

How to apply

Go to https://www.carolynscommunications.com/…/career…/

  1. Meet the Qualifications
  2. Take a Pre-employment Test
    This MUST be taken on a computer with audio
  3. Complete an Employment Application

Once your pre-employment test is received, and your application is received,
where the results meet (or exceed) our qualifications you will be contacted for an interview.

No PM’s.
No phone calls.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply