Carolyn’s Communications is hiring

Carolyn’s Communications is an answering service for physicians and hospital systems nationwide. We are available 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week for our clients.
We are looking for customer-oriented representatives. Where they will be a liaison, between Physicians, Nurses, and Patients providing the highest level of professionalism along with relaying accurate information.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: From $14.00 per hour *Attendance bonus on day 91!
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday 3pm to 11pm
Responsibilities
- Manage large amounts of incoming calls
- Document accurate, valid, and complete information using strong verbal communications skills and computer skills
- Read and follow prompts from a computer monitor
- Multi-task – Retain caller satisfaction
- Be a team player
Skills
- Strong phone handling skills and active listening skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Proven customer support experience or experience as a customer service representative
- Be familiar with medical terminology
- Have strong computer skills / 37 WPM required
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage calls effectively
- High school degree
FAQs:
- Is this a work-from-home job? NO, this is an in-person job.
- When I learn everything can I work from home? NO, there are no work from home opportunities, ever.
- I want the job but can’t get there until 4:15pm, is that ok? NO, we need someone at 3pm until 11pm.
- I want the job but need to leave at 10pm, is that ok? YES, discuss this during your interview.
- I want the job, the hours are perfect however I type 25 words per minute and willing to learn, is this ok? NO, we must have individuals that type a minimum of 37 WPM.
Benefits
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Vision insurance
- Paid time off
- Paid training
Schedule
- 8 hour shift
- Evening shift
- Every weekend
- Holidays
How to apply
Go to https://www.carolynscommunications.com/…/career…/
- Meet the Qualifications
- Take a Pre-employment Test
This MUST be taken on a computer with audio
- Complete an Employment Application
Once your pre-employment test is received, and your application is received,
where the results meet (or exceed) our qualifications you will be contacted for an interview.
No PM’s.
No phone calls.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.