Catalyst Nutraceuticals relocates and expands in Gwinnett County – to add 200 jobs

Move represents $10 million in capital investment to county

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) June 29, 2021 – Catalyst Nutraceuticals joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce its corporate headquarters relocation to Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents 200 new jobs to Gwinnett and over $10 MM in capital investment for the community.

Catalyst Nutraceuticals is a leading contract manufacturer of dietary supplements. They deliver concierge-level service across the value chain to brands of all sizes primarily in the sports nutrition, herbal, and vitamin categories. Brands that they manufacturer sell in the nation’s largest retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target, GNC, Amazon, and CVS. Catalyst offers turnkey services that include formulation support, top tier flavoring capabilities, analytical services, and strategic business partnerships.

“At Catalyst, our team is number one and we take pride in our upbeat and family-oriented atmosphere. There is no greater feeling, no greater satisfaction than knowing your team members are happy and proud to work for you. It shows up in the quality and service level that our customers see.” said co founder and CEO Dustin DePanicis.

The expansion and relocation of Catalyst to 1720 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Buford, Georgia 30518 allows for increased manufacturing capacity and output by more than 5x while allowing greater access and shorter commute times to current and future employees.

“Catalyst Nutraceuticals’ relocation to Gwinnett County is a testament to the diverse talent pool found in our community,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We are excited to see how our talented workforce will contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Our people make the difference! As a team, we are relentlessly focused on quality, speed, and integrity for the brands we support,” said Brett Anderson with Partnership Gwinnett.

Brett Anderson

Catalyst Nutraceuticals’ relocation and expansion will increase the amount of office space, doubling their combined square footage which is currently spread over multiple buildings. In addition to expanding office space, they will triple the size of manufacturing operations.

“The City of Buford welcomes Catalyst Nutraceuticals to the community. The city enjoyed working with the Catalyst team and Partnership Gwinnett and are pleased that they chose Buford,” said Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin. “This is another example of the excellent business environment offered in the Buford Community, and we wish Catalyst Nutraceuticals continued success.”

Deven Cason, Director, Business, Retention & Expansion, represented Partnership Gwinnett on the project expansion and relocation.

“Catalyst Nutraceuticals is a company dedicated to more than just quality products. They work to make a difference and guarantee customer satisfaction,” said Cason. “By adding Catalyst Nutraceuticals to the Gwinnett community, we will further highlight the incredible opportunities that Gwinnett offers.”