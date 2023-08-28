Caterpillar in Athens, GA, has several open job postings

Caterpillar in Athens has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Caterpillar career website on Aug. 27, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Part-Time Welder – Athens, GA
- 3rd shift Dock Logistics Support – Athens, GA)
- Welder – 2nd and 3rd Shift – Athens, GA
- Warehouse Associate – 3rd shift – Athens, GA
- Assembler – 1st and 2nd shift – Athens, GA
- Warehouse Associate – 1st shift and 2nd shift – Athens, GA
- Manufacturing Engineer 1
- Quality Auditor – 2nd shift – Fabrications
- Quality Auditor – 3rd shift – Fabrications
- Accounting Manager
- Sr. Manufacturing Support (CNC Technician) – 1st shift
- Lean 6 Sigma Blackbelt
- Supply Chain Performance Engineer
