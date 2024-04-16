CertainTeed in Social Circle is hiring

CetainTeed in Social Circle has job openings in quality control, engineering and maintenance. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found through the Development Authority of Walton County website on April 15, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Quality Inspector
|Social Circle, Georgia
|Early Career
|04/02/2024
|Learn More
|Continuous Improvement Engineer
|Social Circle, Georgia
|Experienced
|03/21/2024
|Learn More
|Maintenance Technician
|Social Circle, Georgia
|Experienced
|03/14/2024
|Learn More
|Controls Engineer
|Social Circle, Georgia
|Experienced
|03/04/2024
|Learn More
