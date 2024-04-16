CertainTeed in Social Circle is hiring

04/16/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

CetainTeed in Social Circle has job openings in quality control, engineering and maintenance. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found through the Development Authority of Walton County website on April 15, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Quality InspectorSocial Circle, GeorgiaEarly Career04/02/2024Learn More
Continuous Improvement EngineerSocial Circle, GeorgiaExperienced03/21/2024Learn More
Maintenance TechnicianSocial Circle, GeorgiaExperienced03/14/2024Learn More
Controls EngineerSocial Circle, GeorgiaExperienced03/04/2024Learn More

