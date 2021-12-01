Christmas and New Year events at Georgia State Parks within 30 miles

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Homeschool Days

Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 9 AM to 11 AMPanola Mountain State Park – Stockbridge, GA(29 Miles)

Stockbridge, GA Join our Interpretive Ranger for our monthly homeschool program on the first Thursday and second Wednesday of each month at 9am and 2pm. Designed for children ages 6-12 to introduce them to a variety of nature-themed topics. Cost is $8/child. Call 770-389-7801 to register as advanced registration is required. Limited to 12 students. $8 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Friday, December 3, 2021

Rutledge, GA Roast marshmallows and swap stories with friends and family. Ask the ranger about the ghosts at the park, or simply enjoy the warmth of the fire. Please wear warm clothes and bring a flashlight. We will meet at picnic shelter 5. Limited to12 people. Pre-register at the park office or call in advance. $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Dirty Spokes Cannonball Run

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021 8 AM to 4 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Dirty Spokes Good Dirt “Fort Yargo Cannonball Run” – 8.75 or 3.10 Mile Trail Run. Visit www.dirtyspokes.com to register. $5 parking. 404-310-3628.

Rutledge, GA Want to shoot an arrow in archery, but don’t know how? Here’s your chance to learn some archery skills. Soon you’ll be hitting the bullseye (or the pumpkin). Program geared to participants 10 years and above. Call the park office to register. Space limited to 10 participants. Social distancing required. $10 plus $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Rutledge, GA Work by yourself or as a family team to create your very own shelter using the forest around you (surrounding sticks, branches, vines). Then, learn helpful skills about fire building and tying knots. All supplies provided. Geared toward ages 6 years and older. Pre-registration and social distancing required. $10 plus $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Reptile Creature Feature

Sunday, Dec 5, 2021 2 PM to 3 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Reptiles are interesting creatures and there are so many in Georgia! Learn about different species and some fun reptile facts. At the end, get the chance to meet our very own animal ambassadors! Meeting at Interpretive Center. Space is limited! Please call the Visitor Center to pre-register! $3 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.



Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Homeschool Days

Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021 9 AM to 11 AMPanola Mountain State Park – Stockbridge, GA(29 Miles)

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Wood Ornament Craft

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 11 AM to 12 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Start off the holiday season right! Join us in making ornaments by painting wood slices. Then take it home and add it to your decorations! Space is limited. Meet at Interpretive Center. Please call the Visitor Center to preregister! $5 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.



Wildlife Bingo

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 2 PM to 4 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA BINGO! This classic game has a slight twist to it, the bingo sheets are wildlife themed. Enjoy a fun game of bingo and try to win some fun Fort Yargo prizes! This is fun for friends and family. Space is limited. Meet at Interpretive Center. Please call the Visitor Center to preregister. $5 parking. 770-867-3489.



Sunday, December 12, 2021

Reindeer Crafts

Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 2 PM to 3 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Try your hand at making cool and unique reindeer out of different nature objects! Bring them home to use as decorations around the house. Space is limited. Meet at Interpretive Center. Please call the Visitor Center to preregister. $4 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.

Rutledge, GA Explore the flora and fauna surrounding Brantley trail on this ranger led hike. This is an easy to moderate hike along a 1 mile unpaved trail. After the hike, learn how to build a fire without matches. Please bring water and wear closed-toed shoes. Call to pre-register in advance. Social distancing required. $5 plus $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Stockbridge, GA Take a guided hike with a trained “Friends of Panola” volunteer, through the restricted Conservation Area and up to the summit of Panola Mountain. This is a 5-mile, semi-off trail, strenuous hike that offers a variety of beautiful views and unique perspectives on the park. Must call to register in advance, space is limited to 20 hikers. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Winder, GA Come and see some interesting tracks, feels some cool furs, and look at some unique skulls! Learn about some of the different animals that call Fort Yargo home. Space is limited. Meet at Interpretive Center. Please call the Visitor Center to preregister. $3 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.



Rutledge, GA Get into the holiday spirit by joining us for a variety of festive activities including a visit from Santa. Hike the nature trail for a sweet treat or play a round of mini golf ($3-$5). Enjoy yard games, hot cocoa, and more! Mini golf: $3-$5, all other programs free $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Nature Senses

Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 11 AM to 12 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA How do you use your senses in nature? In this program, learn how to enjoy nature in a whole new way! Get the chance to feel the fur of a fox or hear a bird sing. (This program is best for younger children). Space is limited! Meet at Interpretive Center. Please can Visitor Center to preregister. $3 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.



Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Winter Crafts

Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 11 AM to 12 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Last chance to make some fun winter crafts to bring home! Get into the holiday spirit and find your creativity an make some cool crafts. Space is limited. Meet at Interpretive Center. Please call the Visitor Center to preregister. $5 plus $5 parking. 770-867-3489.

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Rutledge, GA The last Wednesday of every month, join our naturalist for a variety of nature oriented, hands-on activities. Programs designed for children ages 6-12. Call the park office to register. Advanced registration and social distancing required. Limited to 12 students $8 plus $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Rutledge, GA This Ranger –Led hike will take visitors along gentle ridges and cascading creeks. Start the New Year off right with this 2 mile, moderate to rigorous, scenic hike (11am and 2pm). Bring a camera to record the scenery. Hikes geared toward active adults and children over 8 years old. Limited to 20. Preregistration required by 5 PM the day before. $3 plus $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

Fort Yargo First Day Hike

Saturday, Jan 1, 2022 1 PM to 3 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA Enjoy the new year by starting it off with a beautiful views! This guided hike will start at the beach near Picnic Shelter 3. It will be about a 2-3 mile hike, so make sure to bring water, wear comfortable shoes, and wear warm clothes! Please call the Visitor Center to preregister, space is limited. $5 parking. 770-867-3489.

First Day Hike

Saturday, Jan 1, 2022 1 PM to 4 PMPanola Mountain State Park – Stockbridge, GA(29 Miles)

Stockbridge, GA Start the New Year off with a brisk hike up our beautiful mountain, a registered National Natural Landmark. Trek to the top to symbolize all the great things you will accomplish in 2022. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call the Park Office at 770-389-7801 to register and pay. $10 registration fee, plus $5 park pass fee $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Stockbridge, GA Take a guided hike with a trained “Friends of Panola” volunteer, through the restricted Conservation Area and up to the summit of Panola Mountain. This is a 5-mile, semi-off trail, strenuous hike that offers a variety of beautiful views and unique perspectives on the park. Must call to register in advance, space is limited to 20 hikers. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Winder, GA This half marathon and marathon will be an off-road course following the park’s scenic mountain bike trails. To register, please go to www.dirtyspokes.com. $5 parking. 404-310-3628.

Stockbridge, GA Take a guided hike with a trained “Friends of Panola” volunteer, through the restricted Conservation Area and up to the summit of Panola Mountain. This is a 5-mile, semi-off trail, strenuous hike that offers a variety of beautiful views and unique perspectives on the park. Must call to register in advance, space is limited to 20 hikers. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Stockbridge, GA Take a guided hike with a trained “Friends of Panola” volunteer, through the restricted Conservation Area and up to the summit of Panola Mountain. This is a 5-mile, semi-off trail, strenuous hike that offers a variety of beautiful views and unique perspectives on the park. Must call to register in advance, space is limited to 20 hikers. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Driven 10K Trail Race

Saturday, Apr 2, 2022 8 AM to 4 PMFort Yargo State Park – Winder, GA(17 Miles)

Winder, GA The Trail Driven 10k is the first of 3 qualifying events for the Driven Games. Visit www.driven2perform.com for details and to sign up. $5 parking. 412-607-6931.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Winder, GA We’re excited to present the 2nd Annual Don’s Backyard BBQ 20K Trail Run Challenge at Fort Yargo State Park! Your Race Registration will include (but not limited to) a BBQ Meal and Beverage! Please visit www.dirtyspokes.com for more information. $5 parking. 404-310-3628.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Stockbridge, GA Take a guided hike with a trained “Friends of Panola” volunteer, through the restricted Conservation Area and up to the summit of Panola Mountain. This is a 5-mile, semi-off trail, strenuous hike that offers a variety of beautiful views and unique perspectives on the park. Must call to register in advance, space is limited to 20 hikers. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Winder, GA We are in our 17th year of putting on the Dirty Spokes Fort Yargo State Park Endurance Mountain Bike Race and as enthusiastic as when we started it (thanks to racers and riders like yourselves). We appreciate the support you all have given our events for the last 16 years and look forward to seeing you out there again this year! $5 parking. 404-310-3628.

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Winder, GA The Fort Yargo Ultra is a 50K trail race with a 15.6-mile loop through one of Georgia’s most beautiful State Parks, Fort Yargo. Visit https://www.argeorgia.com/fortyargoultra to register. $5 parking. 706-286-4008.

Saturday, December 3, 2022