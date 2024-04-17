City of Loganville Great American Clean up Dump Day scheduled for April 20

Opportunity to get rid of old furniture, appliances or building materials

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 15, 2024) – From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20, 2024, Loganville residents are invited to take unwanted items from their home to dump at 4891 GA-81 in Loganville. The opportunity is being offered by the City of Loganville in honor of the Great American Cleanup.

City of Loganville residents can bring in unwanted items from their home, such as old furniture, appliances or building materials. Tires, paint or any types of chemicals or hazardous materials will not be accepted and ID will be required to show proof of being a Loganville resident.

Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.

