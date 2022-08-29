City of Monroe again awarded at 2022 Georgia Downtown Conference

The Roe recognized for Excellence in Best Façade Rehabilitation in 2022. Contributed photo

ATLANTA – During the annual awards ceremony of the Georgia Downtown Conference, the Georgia Downtown Association recognized the city of Monroe with an Award of Excellence in the category of Best Façade Rehabilitation for The Roe.

“We are so grateful for their investment in our downtown and we know this is only the beginning of amazing things to come for them. Congratulations The Roe and thank you for helping us shine,” Monroe Downtown noted on their Facebook Page.

A key corner in the heart of downtown Monroe sat lifeless waiting on the perfect buyer with the perfect vision to bring this 1900s beauty back to life. Poor redevelopment that occurred in the 1970s and continued into early 2000s had covered this beautiful building with a metal façade.

The new owners created a unique façade cover during renovation with photos of the original building and a coming soon message that had all who passed yearning for the grand opening. Peeling back the layers of metal uncovered beautiful marble, stone and brickwork that was begging to breathe again. It was taken back to 2 original store fronts, each with their own unique appeal. Window openings were uncovered behind an overlay and reinstalled, drop ceilings revealed beautiful beams and worn carpet turned to original hard wood floors. After almost 2 long years of work (and a global pandemic), what once was an eyesore would now shine bright in the heart of downtown Monroe once again.

Now, The Roe, is a market with fresh baked bread, wine and a whole animal butcher connecting to a full-service restaurant. A beautiful walk-up window greets guests in the front and the addition of a large outdoor patio in the back, is the perfect location to end the day with drinks with friends. This renovation goes far beyond the historic exterior to every detail of the interior, perfectly merging history with new edge art and design. Every inch of space was well thought and adds to the overall experience. From an Italian greeting in the tile, a diseased tree being turned into art instead of being cut down to horse shoes found under concrete from when farmers brought their horse & buggy to be serviced hung throughout for good luck, there is little that wasn’t preserved and used. And the bathrooms, oh the bathrooms! A hallway of six individual, amazingly artistic, and locally designed bathrooms just may be the true reason to stop in for the first time and are for certain the most photographed water closets in the state of Georgia!

This 1.5-million-dollar renovation is not only preserving the rich history of this building but The Roe is preserving the history of the local experience.

This is the second year in a row that the City of Monroe has received the award for Best Facade Rehabilitation. Last year it was awarded for the renovation of John’s Supermarket as well as Premier Partner for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. The City of Monroe has become recognized by the Georgia Downtown Association year after year for upgrades, renovations and successful small businesses in its downtown area.

Based in Atlanta, the Georgia Downtown Association is a non-profit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s downtowns through public awareness, governmental relations, and education.