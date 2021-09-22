City of Monroe Public Notice on Called Meeting to review responses to Comprehensive Plan RFP

The City of Monroe Planning & Code Committee will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street, 2nd floor Conference Room.

CALLED MEETING

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

CALLED AGENDA

5:30 P.M.

  1. CALL TO ORDER – LEE MALCOM, CHAIR 

1.      Roll Call

II.       NEW BUSINESS

1.      Discussion – Review of Responses to Comprehensive Plan RFP

2.      Other Discussion or Direction for Staff

III.       ADJOURN

