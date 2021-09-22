City of Monroe Public Notice on Called Meeting to review responses to Comprehensive Plan RFP

The City of Monroe Planning & Code Committee will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street, 2nd floor Conference Room.
CALLED MEETING
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021
CALLED AGENDA
5:30 P.M.
- CALL TO ORDER – LEE MALCOM, CHAIR
1. Roll Call
II. NEW BUSINESS
1. Discussion – Review of Responses to Comprehensive Plan RFP
2. Other Discussion or Direction for Staff
III. ADJOURN
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.