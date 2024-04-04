Commemoration of the Assassination of MLK, Jr. and the reenactment of the Moore’s Ford Bridge Lynching to take place Saturday

The 56th Anniversary Commemoration of the Assassination of MLK Jr. and the 20th annual reenactment of the lynchings at the Moore’s Ford Bridge will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The commemoration will begin with the pre-enactment rally at 10 a.m. at First African Baptist Church,

130 Tyler Street, Monroe. At 1 p.m. the motorcade will depart the church and begin its tour, which will include visits to the grave sites of Roger and Dorothy Malcolm and George and Mae Murray Dorsey.

Commemoration services will conclude at Moore’s Ford Bridge featuring the reenactment of the events that took place 78 years ago and continues to highlight the unsolved murders of black sharecroppers Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey. After years of holding the well-known and controversial reenactment of the Moore’s Ford lynching in late July to commemorate and memorialize the infamous murders, the Moore’s Ford Committee decided to no longer hold the event in the dog days of summer.

Instead, the event will take place this Saturday with the combination of the two major events into one. The day’s events will be followed by a dinner at Mathews Park located at 1016 Marable Street, Monroe.

All are invited to attend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

