Community students Pre-K – 4th grade interested in cheerleading and flag football thru PlayLCA have until Thursday to register

Students do not have to attend Loganville Christian Academy to participate

PlayLCA is seeking applicants from residents interested in students in grades Pre-K-4th grade wishing to participate in the fall season of cheerleading and flag football. Students do not have to attend Loganville Christian Academy to participate – it is open to the community.

All practices are held at LCA and games will rotate between Loganville Christian Academy, Bethlehem Christian Academy, George Walton Academy, Athens Christian Academy, and Prince Avenue Academy. Registration closes this Thursday 7/28 for both flag football and cheerleading.

For any questions please email Kristine Nix at playLCA@lcalions.com



