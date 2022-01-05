COVID-19: 55,973 in Georgia; 6,853 in Gwinnett and 582 positive cases reported in Walton County so far in 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health has caught up with data input of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 31, 2021 and is reporting that there were 55,973 positive cases reported at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2022 in Georgia. Of those cases, 6,853 were reported in Gwinnett County and 582 in Walton County. Of those people who have tested in the past two weeks, 36.9 % in Gwinnett County tested positive and 40.4 % of those tested in Walton County tested positive. These statistics, however, do not include those who may have self-tested and not reported the results.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 Georgia is reporting 35 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County two more deaths reported since Dec. 31, 2021.

Walton County

Total Cases – 17,578 – That is 582 more cases reported in the past 72 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,739 cumulative (2008 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 329 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 72 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 343.4)

Testing 40.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (40.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –159416 – That is 6,853 more cases reported in the past 72 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,419 cumulative (1,999 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,479 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 72 hours. (152.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 36.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (36.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,475,883 – that is 55,973 more cases were reported plus 11,637 Antigen positive cases for a total of 67,610 more cases reported in the past 72 hours or an average of 22,537 per day since New Year’s Eve..

Hospitalizations – 95,844 – That’s 965 more hospitalizations reported in the past 72 hours. ICU Admissions 14,405 cumulative, that is 38 more reported in the past 72 hours. Total deaths – 26,460 – That is 35 more deaths reported in the past 72 hours.

A total of 14,251,969 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,463,242 antigen tests have been performed and 697,350 antibody tests. That is 2,624,281 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 72 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,533,782 (10.8 %) PCR Molecular, 398,445 (8.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 202,731 (29.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive.