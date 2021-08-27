COVID-19: Cases and deaths on the rise in Georgia, Gwinnett and Walton County

Covid-19 deaths reported in past 24 hours: Georgia 87, Gwinnett 2, Walton 3

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Georgia is reporting 87 more deaths, Gwinnett County two and Walton County is reporting three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,600 – That is 73 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,150 cumulative (947 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 248 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 255.7)

Testing 19.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (19.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 113,811 384 – That is 427 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,719 cumulative (486 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,164 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (119.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 10,257,575 – that is 7,917 more cases were reported plus 3,194 Antigen positive cases for a total of ,11,111 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,913 Hospitalizations – 71,862 – That’s 341 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,451 – That is 87 more deaths reported in the past 2 hours.

A total of 10,257,575 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,737,680 Antigen tests have been performed and 588,736 antibody tests. That is 45,774 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,033,782 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 268,878 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 135,894 (23.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,691 16.8%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.