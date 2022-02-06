COVID-19 cases at Walton County and Social Circle City Schools continue to drop

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in the Walton County School District again this. Positive cases for the school dropped from 96 last week to 44 for the week Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2022. This is 0.27 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school.

Cases at Social City Schools days were 12, or .54 % of the school population for the week ending Feb. 4, 2022. This is down from the 20 reported last week.

Below is the report for the week of Jan. 28, to Feb. 3, 20222022. for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.