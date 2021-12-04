COVID-19 cases at Walton County School District drop in first week back from fall break

The positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Walton County School District for the first week back after fall break are half of what they were the week before the break.

WCSD released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 2, 2021 with 7 individuals testing positive, representing .04% of the school population. This is down from the 14 cases the week before fall break that represented 0.09 % of the total school district population of 16,212.

Below is the report for the week Nov. 29 – Dec. 2, 2021. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.

Social Circle City Schools reported 2 cases, which is .09 % of the school population. You can visit www.socialcircleschools.com for more information.