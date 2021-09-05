COVID-19 cases in Walton County School District down slightly from last week

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week. There is a total of 138 cases district wide, which represents .85% of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is down slightly from last week when there were 140 confirmed cases.

Below is the report for the week Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.