COVID-19: Cases spike in Georgia, Gwinnett and Walton as officials say Omicron variant responsible for 95 %

Georgia 37; Gwinnett 5; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Cases of COVID-19 are spiking worldwide and Georgia and the local area is no exception. Officials are putting the surging cases in Georgia at 95 % the Omicron variant and just 5 % Delta, according to the latest CDC data. The spike of COVID-19 cases in the state as well as in Gwinnett and Walton is quite significant according to these graphs by the Georgia Department of Public Health. These graphs reflect the situation as at Dec. 28, 2021. This week, Georgia recorded its highest number of cases in any one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2021.

The following graph gives a breakdown of the ages and race of the reported 26,313 Georgia residents who have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2021. Georgia is reporting 37 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 16,234 – That is 133 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,943 cumulative (762 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 325 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 339.2)

Testing 21.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (21.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –146,374 – That is 1,215 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,072 cumulative (852 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,476 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (152 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 20.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (20.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,370,825 – that is 8,315 more cases were reported plus 5,355 Antigen positive cases for a total of 13,670 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 93,893 – That’s 396 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,313 cumulative, that is 12 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,313 – That is 37 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,908,826 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,323,944 antigen tests have been performed and 694,055 antibody tests. That is 29,869 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,398,022 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 365,951 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 200,365 (28.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. in the past 24 hours, 9,780 – 32.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.