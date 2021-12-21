COVID-19 cases up as schools shut down for Christmas break

As Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools close down for the Christmas break, cases of COVID-19 were on the rise. The positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Walton County School District rose from 12 cases last to 16 this week. Social Circle City Schools’ cases from zero last week to three cases this week.

WCSD released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 10 – 16, 2021 with 16 individuals testing positive, representing .10% of the school population. This is up from the 12 cases reported the week before which represented 0.07 % of the total school district population of 16,212.

Below is the report for the week of Dec. 2 – 9, 2021. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.

Cases of COVID-19 at Social Circle City Schools went from zero last week to three cases, representing 0.14 percent of the school population.