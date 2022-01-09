COVID-19 cases up at Walton County School District as more local schools return to campus this week

Students and teachers from Walton County School District returned to campus last week after the two-week Christmas break while some of the other schools in the local community held off on-campus classes until this week. Loganville Christian Academy also attended on-campus classes last week, but George Walton Academy and Social Circle City Schools held virtual classes for the first few days and will only return to the classroom Monday. Monroe County Day School delayed the start of school but also will resume on-campus classes Monday.

The positive cases for COVID-19 at WCSD for the first week were up. WCSD released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 3 – 6, 2022 with 39 individuals testing positive, representing .24% of the school population. This is up from the 16 cases reported the week before the shutdown, which represented 0.10 % of the total school district population of 16,212.

Below is the report for the week of Jan. 3 – 6, 2022. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.