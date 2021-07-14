COVID-19: Deaths down, but positive cases on the rise in Georgia, Gwinnett and Walton County

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Georgia is reporting one more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett and Walton County are reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours. However, the percentage of positive cases have been steadily rising over the past two weeks.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,795 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,267 cumulative (61 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 3.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (3.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,972 – That is 90 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,706 cumulative (67 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,134 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (2.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 909,082 – that is 767 more cases were reported over the weekend plus 570 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,337 cases reported over in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,188 – That is 13 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,783 – That’s 109 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,591 – That is 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,258,571 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,311,959 Antigen tests have been performed and 549,579 antibody tests. That is 10,646 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 881,268 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 212,277 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 114,932 (20.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 613, 5.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.