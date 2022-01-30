COVID-19: Drop in positive cases continues at Walton County Schools

Cases down slightly in Social Circle City Schools

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in the Walton County School District again this. Positive cases for the school dropped from 182 to 96 for the week Jan. 21 – 27, 2022. This is 0.59 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school.

Cases at Social City Schools days were 20, or .90 % of the school population for the week ending Jan. 28, 2022.

Below is the report for the week of Jan. 21 – 28, 2022. for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.