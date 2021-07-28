COVID-19: Georgia 10; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 10 more deaths over the weekend. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,972 51 – That is 21 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,451 cumulative (198 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 10.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (10.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,401 – That is 220 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,853 cumulative (170 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (6.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 924,292 – that is 1,975 more cases were reported plus 1,749 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,724 in the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,331 – That is 17 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,599 – That’s 107 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,680 – That is 10 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,425,175 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,384,060 Antigen tests have been performed and 556,811 antibody tests. That is 12,666 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 896,608 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 220,237 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 119,033 (21.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,647, 13.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.