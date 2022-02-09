COVID-19: Georgia 101; Gwinnett 3; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Georgia is reporting 101 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported in the last 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,50 – That is 19 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,448 cumulative (994 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 354 – that’s 1 more death reported in the last 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 369.5)

Testing 19.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (19.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 201,667 – That is 184 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,766 cumulative (1,122 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,589 – That’s 3 more death reported in the last 24 hours. (163.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 17.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (17.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,880,211 – that is 3,269 more cases reported plus 1,564 Antigen positive cases for a total of 4,833 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 104,730 – That’s 101 more hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,089 cumulative, that is 24 more reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,191 – That is 101 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,199,554 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,353,170 antigen tests have been performed and 719,861 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,062,458 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 546,572 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 219,129 (30.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the last 24 hours, 29,749 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 4,261 (14.3 %) positive.