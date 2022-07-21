COVID-19: Georgia 101; Gwinnett 5 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, July, 20, 2022. Georgia is reporting 101 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County 0 more death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 23,173 – 203 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -24,185 cumulative (470 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 390 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 407)

Testing 24.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.7 % (24.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 227,385 – That is 2,130 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 23,414 cumulative (480 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,799 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past week. (185.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 23.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (23.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,104,785 – that is 20,177 more cases reported plus 8,567 Antigen positive cases for a total of 28,744 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 118,688 – That’s 774 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,441 cumulative, that is 48 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,304 That is 101 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,184,052 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,380,588 or 12.4 % coming up positive.