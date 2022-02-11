COVID-19: Georgia 101; Gwinnett 6 and Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Georgia is reporting 101 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,591 – That is 31 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,534 cumulative (735 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 357 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 372.6)

Testing 17.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (17.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 202,576 – That is 471 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,860 cumulative (869 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,602 – That’s 6 more death reported in the last 24 hours. (165.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 15.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (15.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,886,999 – that is 3,332 more cases reported plus 1,801 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,133 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 104,141 – That’s 184 more hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,121 cumulative, that is 12 more reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths – 28,46 1– That is 101 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,264,817 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,407,167 antigen tests have been performed and 720,874 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,070,809 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 550,155 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 219,912 (30.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the last 24 hours, 34,301 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 3,973 (11.6 %) positive.