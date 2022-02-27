COVID-19: Georgia 102; Gwinnett 2; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Georgia is reporting 102 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,784 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,736 cumulative (181 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 371 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 387.2)

Testing 7.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.3 % (7.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,844 – That is 83 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,003 cumulative (205 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,660 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (170.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (6.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,909,595 – that is 1,005 more cases reported plus 673 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,305 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 107,425 – That’s 154 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,354 cumulative, that is 15 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 29,632 – That is 102 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,638,702 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,635,539 antigen tests have been performed and 726,981 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,101,670 (12.6 %) PCR Molecular, 559,352 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 224,693 (30.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 22,903 Molecular tests were reported with 978 (4.3%) positive.