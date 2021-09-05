COVID-19: Georgia 106; Gwinnett 2; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Georgia is reporting 106more deaths, Gwinnett County two and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 13,209 – That is 171 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,786 cumulative (1041 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 252 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 263.0)

Testing 19.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (19.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 117,092 – That is 417 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,057 cumulative (549 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,184 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (121.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,12,841 – that is 9,119 more cases were reported plus 3,307 Antigen positive cases for a total of 12,426 in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 74,245 – That’s 468 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,135 cumulative. That is 28 more ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 20,040 – That is 106 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,623,648 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,862,345 Antigen tests have been performed and 601,584 antibody tests. That is 66.570 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,096,638 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 286,374 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 142,884 (23.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,444 15.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.