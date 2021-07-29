COVID-19: Georgia 11; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Georgia is reporting 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,996 – That is 24 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,479 cumulative (212 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24(deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 11.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (11.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 105,612 – That is 211 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,875 cumulative (185 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,135 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (6.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 926,707 – that is 2,443 more cases were reported plus 1,540 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,983 in the past 24 hours

ICU admissions – 11,348 – That is 17 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 66,742 – That’s 143 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,691 – That is 11 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,442,596 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,394,110 Antigen tests have been performed and 557,270 antibody tests. That is 17,421 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 898,742 (9.5 %) PCR Molecular, 221,507 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 119,249 (21.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,134, 12.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.