COVID-19: Georgia 113; Gwinnett 10; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 113 more deaths, Gwinnett County 10 more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 20,202 – That is 278 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,979 cumulative (2,264 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 336 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 350.7)

Testing 34.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (34.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –184,842 – That is 1,416 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,033 cumulative (2,300 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,510 – That’s 10 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (155.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 28.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (28.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,713,655 – that is 16,707 more cases reported plus 7,268 Antigen positive cases for a total of 23,975 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 100,417 – That’s 296 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,729 cumulative, that is 34 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,967 – That is 113 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15,310,677 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,966,197 antigen tests have been performed and 709,736 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,850,676 (12.1 %) PCR Molecular, 493,684 (9.9%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 210,995 (29.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 68,114 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 21,932 (32.2 %) positive.