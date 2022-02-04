COVID-19: Georgia 116; Gwinnett 6; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 116 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21341 – That is 62 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,273 cumulative (1,328 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 347 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 362.2)

Testing 24.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (24.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 199,973 – That is 771 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,951 cumulative (1,662 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,570 – That’s 6 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (161.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 20.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (20.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,860,616 – that is 5,752 more cases reported plus 2,719 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,571 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 103,822 – That’s 245 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,019 cumulative, that is 24 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,865 – That is 116 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,035,857 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,285,685 antigen tests have been performed and 717,469 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,035,394 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 54-.171 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 217,268 (30.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 40,084 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 7,284 (18.2 %) positive.