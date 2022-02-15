COVID-19: Georgia 124; Gwinnett 10; Walton 2 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Georgia is reporting 124 more deaths, Gwinnett County 10 more and Walton County two more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,647 – That is 30 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,593 cumulative (502 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 361 – that’s 2 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 376.8)

Testing 13.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (13.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 203,239 – That is 420 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,928 cumulative (571 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,617 – That’s 10 more death reported over the weekend. (166.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (12.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,894,653 – that is 4,837 more cases reported plus 1,941 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,778 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 105,679 – That’s 329 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,165 cumulative, that is 26 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 28,684 – That is 124 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 16,368,340 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,482,448 antigen tests have been performed and 7222,886 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,080,708 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 553,553 (10.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 221,520 (30.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 69,834 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 6,502 (9.3 %) positive.