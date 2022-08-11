COVID-19: Georgia 124; Gwinnett 5 and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past week

Although the COVID-19 death rate did rise overall this past week, positive cases dropped.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Georgia is reporting 124 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 23,929 – 241 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -24,974 cumulative (539 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 395 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 412.3)

Testing 27.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (27.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 233,941 – That is 1,864 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,081 cumulative (441 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,817 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past week. (187.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 24.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (24.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,164,549 – that is 18,073 more cases reported plus 7,998 Antigen positive cases for a total of 26,071 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 121,618 – That’s 939 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,601 cumulative, that is 47 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,611 That is 124 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,518,572 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,461,304 or 12.6 % coming up positive.