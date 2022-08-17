COVID-19: Georgia 125; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 4 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 125 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,177 – 248 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,233 cumulative (526 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 399 – that’s 4 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 416.4)

Testing 26.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (26.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 235,818 – That is 1,877 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,282 cumulative (393 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,820 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past week. (187.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 23.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.9 % (23.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,182,643 – that is 18,357 more cases reported plus 8,579 Antigen positive cases for a total of 26,936 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 122,535 – That’s 917 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,649 cumulative, that is 48 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,611 That is 125 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,625233 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,485,389 or 12.7 % coming up positive.