COVID-19: Georgia 126; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 126 more deaths, Gwinnett County three and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,989 – That is 46 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,556 cumulative (986 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 250 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 260.0)

Testing 19.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (19.74% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 116,161 – That is 408 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,961 cumulative (538 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,177 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (121.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (13.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,097,709 – that is 6,771 more cases were reported plus 3,262 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,963 in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 73,534 – That’s 277 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,067 cumulative Total deaths – 19,806 – That is 126 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,523,934PCR/Molecular tests and 2,824,106 Antigen tests have been performed and 597,963 antibody tests. That is 44,523 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,080,197 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 279,661 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 140,830 (23.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,450 16.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.