COVID-19: Georgia 126; Gwinnett 5; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Georgia is reporting 126 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,751 – That is 32 more cases reported in over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,701 cumulative (280 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 366 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 382)

Testing 8.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.4 % (8.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 204,384 – That is 334 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,046 cumulative (303 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,648 – That’s 5 more deaths reported over the weekend. (169.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (8.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,904,915 – that is 2,735 more cases reported plus 1,179 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,914 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 106,794 – That’s 327 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 15,275 cumulative, that is 34 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 29,275 – That is 126 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 16,549,127 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,580,945 antigen tests have been performed and 725,649 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,096,656 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 557,591 (10.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 223,657 (30.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 60,940 Molecular tests were reported with 3,486 (5.7 %) positive.