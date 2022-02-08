COVID-19: Georgia 128; Gwinnett 8; Walton 5 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 128 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County five more death reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,489 – That is 94 more cases reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,428 cumulative (1,078 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 353 – that’s 5 more deaths reported since Friday, Feb. 4. (deaths per 100,000 is 368.4)

Testing 20.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (20.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 201,483 – That is 951 more cases reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,747 cumulative (1,285 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,586 – That’s 8 more death reported since Friday, Feb. 4. (163.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 18.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.1 % (18.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,876,971 – that is 9,325 more cases reported plus 3,057 Antigen positive cases for a total of 12,382 more cases reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Hospitalizations – 104,459 – That’s 433 more hospitalizations reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. ICU Admissions 15,065 cumulative, that is 25 more reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Total deaths – 28,090 – That is 128 more deaths reported since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

A total of 16,169,805 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,342,073 antigen tests have been performed and 719,650 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,058,197 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 545,380 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 219,0001 (30.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 80,645 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 13,832 (17.2 %) positive.