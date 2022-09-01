COVID-19: Georgia 130; Gwinnett 9 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Georgia is reporting 130 more deaths, Gwinnett County nine more and Walton County one more death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,488 – 134 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,558 cumulative (355 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 400 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 417.5)

Testing 18.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (18.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 239,134 7,684 5,818 – That is 1,450 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,624 cumulative (348 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,838 – That’s 9 more death reported in the past week. (189.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 19.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (19.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,213,523 – that is 13,910 more cases reported plus 7,588 Antigen positive cases for a total of 20,498 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 124,272 – That’s 826 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,737 cumulative, that is 39 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,998 That is 130 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,840,209 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,526,806 or 12.7 % coming up positive.